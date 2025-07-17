Sign inSubscribe
Karachi businessmen reaffirm July 19 nationwide strike over unresolved tax issues

KCCI President dismisses rumours of postponement, insists on strike despite ongoing consultations with the government

By News Desk

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, on Wednesday firmly rejected rumours about the postponement or cancellation of the nationwide strike planned for July 19, asserting that the strike will proceed as scheduled.

To ensure wide awareness, the KCCI has placed hoardings and billboards throughout Karachi, announcing the complete shutdown, accompanied by slogans demanding respect for taxpayers rather than enforcement through harsh measures.

Despite the creation of a high-level committee by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to consult traders on budgetary reforms aimed at formalising the economy, the KCCI remains firm in its stance. The committee, which consists of various stakeholders, is tasked with holding a 30-day consultation period to develop a proposal for submission to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet.

Bilwani clarified that the decision to proceed with the strike was reaffirmed following an unproductive meeting with the finance minister, during which key demands were left unaddressed. These included calls for the immediate withdrawal of Sections 37A and 37B, which give tax officials broad powers of arrest and prosecution; the repeal of Section 21(S), which penalizes cash transactions above Rs200,000; the removal of Section 40C, which mandates an e-Bilty system for goods transport; the rollback of SRO 709, which enforces a digital invoicing system; and the restoration of the Final Tax Regime (FTR) for exporters.

In a statement, Bilwani condemned those spreading false information about the strike, clarifying that such individuals are not affiliated with the movement and are not part of the ongoing consultative process. He stressed that any decision to defer or cancel the strike would only be made through mutual agreement, with an official announcement to be made at a joint press conference attended by all supporting chambers.

Bilwani also condemned those attempting to derail the national cause, urging industrialists, wholesalers, shopkeepers, and traders to stand united for the future of the economy. He reiterated that preparations for the strike were in full swing across the country, and called on the public and business community to disregard misinformation, relying solely on official announcements from the KCCI and its partners.

News Desk
News Desk

