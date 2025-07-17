Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan to sign agreement on joint feasibility study for railway project today

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul to sign the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study 

By News Desk

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is set to undertake a day-long visit to Kabul today [Wednesday] to sign the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project.

The deputy prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Minister for Railways, SAPM/Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Secretary of Ministry of Railways.

The UAP Railway Project aims to build a rail link to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan and facilitate access to Pakistani seaports for Central Asian States. By facilitating regional trade and transit, the project is expected to promote regional stability, growth and development, according to a Foreign Office press release.

DPM Dar’s visit underscores the importance Pakistan attaches to the successful realization of the UAP Railway Project.

The signing of the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study between the three participating countries in Kabul will be an important step towards its implementation.

During the visit, Dar will also hold a meeting with the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister and will call on the Acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and international developments.

