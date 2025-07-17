Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM Shehbaz Sharif forms high-level committee to deregulate sugar sector

Committee tasked with recommending reforms and privatization in the sugar sector, with a 30-day timeline to report back.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level committee to oversee the deregulation of Pakistan’s sugar sector. The committee has been assigned the task of presenting recommendations for reforms and privatization within the sector, with a report due to the Prime Minister in 30 days.

The Minister for Energy will serve as the committee chairman, while the Ministry of Industry and Production secretary will act as its convener. Other members include key figures such as the finance minister, minister for national food security & research, minister for economic affairs, special assistant to the prime minister on industries, and former secretary Rana Naseem, among others.

The committee will review all relevant federal and provincial rules, regulations, and policies regarding sugar production, pricing, imports, exports, subsidies, and hoarding. It will also evaluate the structure of the sugar sector to propose necessary reforms and measures to enhance its efficiency and competitiveness.

Previous article
U.S. House advances crypto bills after Trump meets with Republicans
Next article
SECP launches “Empowering Innovation: Roadmap for Startups” report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.