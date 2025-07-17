PM Shehbaz Sharif forms high-level committee to deregulate sugar sector

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level committee to oversee the deregulation of Pakistan’s sugar sector. The committee has been assigned the task of presenting recommendations for reforms and privatization within the sector, with a report due to the Prime Minister in 30 days.

The Minister for Energy will serve as the committee chairman, while the Ministry of Industry and Production secretary will act as its convener. Other members include key figures such as the finance minister, minister for national food security & research, minister for economic affairs, special assistant to the prime minister on industries, and former secretary Rana Naseem, among others.

The committee will review all relevant federal and provincial rules, regulations, and policies regarding sugar production, pricing, imports, exports, subsidies, and hoarding. It will also evaluate the structure of the sugar sector to propose necessary reforms and measures to enhance its efficiency and competitiveness.