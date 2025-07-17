Sign inSubscribe
Digital payments

SBP reports Rs4.66bn in digital transactions for cattle markets during Eid-ul-Adha

64,553 online payments made under ‘Go Cashless’ campaign in 2025, marking a significant rise in digital adoption over last year

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that digital payments in cattle markets across the country reached Rs4.656 billion through 64,553 transactions during Eid-ul-Adha, which took place in the first week of June.

This marks a significant increase compared to Eid-ul-Adha 2024, when just 13,000 digital transactions worth Rs560 million were reported. The rise in digital payments this year is attributed to the SBP’s ‘Go Cashless’ campaign, which was implemented in collaboration with 24 partner banks in 54 major cattle markets across Pakistan.

To support this initiative, the SBP temporarily lifted daily transaction limits and raised the monthly limit to Rs5,000,000 for specific accounts from May 19 to June 15, 2025.

The ‘Go Cashless’ campaign, aimed at promoting Digital Financial Services (DFS) and reducing reliance on cash transactions, received positive feedback from market participants. Buyers and sellers appreciated the convenience and security of digital payments.

On Wednesday, the SBP held an award ceremony in Karachi to recognize banks that contributed to the success of the campaign, with regional recognition ceremonies also conducted by SBP field offices.

The SBP emphasized that digital payment systems help reduce fraud risks, enhance transparency, and provide secure access to financial services, contributing to the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.

News Desk
News Desk

