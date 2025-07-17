Sign inSubscribe
SBP reserves rise to $14.53bn, but total forex holdings dip to $19.96bn

Central bank posts weekly gain, while commercial banks’ reserves fall by $95 million

By Monitoring Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $23.4 million or 0.16% week-on-week (WoW), reaching $14.53 billion during the week ending July 11, 2025, according to the latest data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

However, the country’s overall liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $71.6 million or 0.36% WoW, settling at $19.96 billion. This drop was primarily due to a significant decrease in the reserves held by commercial banks, which fell by $95 million or 1.72% to $5.43 billion.

As of July 11, 2025, the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP stood at $14,525.6 million, up from $14,502.2 million the previous week—an increase of $23.4 million or 0.16%. Meanwhile, commercial banks’ net foreign reserves dropped to $5,431.5 million from $5,526.5 million, marking a decline of $95 million or 1.72%. Consequently, the country’s total liquid reserves decreased to $19,957.1 million, down from $20,028.7 million a week earlier—a net drop of $71.6 million or 0.36%.

Despite the weekly dip in total reserves, SBP’s holdings have posted strong growth since the beginning of the current fiscal year, rising by $5.46 billion or 60.25%. On a calendar year basis, the increase stands at $2.82 billion, marking a 24.04% gain so far in 2025.

Govt pushes NHA to fast-track highway projects, unlocks Rs. 250 billion for expansion
PM orders agri-loan policy by month-end to uplift small farmers
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

