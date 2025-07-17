Tesla prepares to launch six-seater Model Y L in Chinese market

Tesla has registered plans for a new six-seater Model Y L in China, according to a filing published Wednesday by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The filing shows the Model Y L will have a longer wheelbase and body compared to the current version. It measures 4,976 mm in length, 1,668 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,040 mm.

In comparison, the current Model Y, known as the Juniper, measures 4,790 mm long and 1,624 mm tall, with a 2,891 mm wheelbase.

Tesla also shared a teaser on its China Weibo account showing a side profile of the new model. The image shows a more rounded rear roofline and a different rear badge design.

The post included the caption, “Model Y L, see you in the fall.”

The teaser and filing suggest the Model Y L is a longer version of the SUV and will come with three rows of seats. The new version appears to be a six-seater with individual seats in the second row, replacing the seven-seat layout with a bench that was offered in earlier models.

Tesla removed the third-row option when it launched the Juniper version, but the Model Y L brings it back. The extended size may offer more space for passengers in the third row, improving on the limited legroom in earlier versions.

Tesla has not yet opened orders for the Model Y L in China. It is unclear whether the model will be sold only in China or exported to other markets.