Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Tesla prepares to launch six-seater Model Y L in Chinese market

Tesla shares a teaser on its China Weibo account showing a side profile of the new model, along with the caption, 'Model Y L, see you in the fall'

By Monitoring Desk

Tesla has registered plans for a new six-seater Model Y L in China, according to a filing published Wednesday by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The filing shows the Model Y L will have a longer wheelbase and body compared to the current version. It measures 4,976 mm in length, 1,668 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,040 mm.

In comparison, the current Model Y, known as the Juniper, measures 4,790 mm long and 1,624 mm tall, with a 2,891 mm wheelbase.

Tesla also shared a teaser on its China Weibo account showing a side profile of the new model. The image shows a more rounded rear roofline and a different rear badge design.

The post included the caption, “Model Y L, see you in the fall.”

The teaser and filing suggest the Model Y L is a longer version of the SUV and will come with three rows of seats. The new version appears to be a six-seater with individual seats in the second row, replacing the seven-seat layout with a bench that was offered in earlier models.

Tesla removed the third-row option when it launched the Juniper version, but the Model Y L brings it back. The extended size may offer more space for passengers in the third row, improving on the limited legroom in earlier versions.

Tesla has not yet opened orders for the Model Y L in China. It is unclear whether the model will be sold only in China or exported to other markets.

Previous article
Coca-Cola confirms new products with real cane sugar coming soon in U.S.
Next article
SBP injects Rs902.52 billion through reverse repo and Shariah-compliant OMO
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.