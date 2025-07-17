Yamaha, Unique raise motorcycle prices following new tax measures in budget 2025-26

Yamaha Motor Pakistan and Unique (D.S. Motors Pvt Ltd) have announced hikes in motorcycle prices, citing new taxation measures introduced in the federal budget 2025–26, including the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) levy, increased production costs, and import duties.

Yamaha raises prices across all models

Effective July 1, 2025, Yamaha has released a revised price list for its entire lineup. The updated retail prices include an 18% sales tax and a 1% NEV levy introduced under the Finance Act 2025.

Here’s the detailed breakdown:

Model Base Price (PKR) Sales Tax (18%) NEV Levy (1%) New Retail Price (PKR) YB125Z (Red/Black) 359,502 65,441 4,057 429,000 YB125Z DX (Red/Black/Gray) 385,063 73,093 4,544 459,500 YBR125 (Red/Gray/Black) 395,114 71,924 4,462 471,500 YBR125G (Black) 411,037 74,822 4,541 490,500 YBR125G (Matt) 413,541 77,280 4,679 493,500

The YBR125G Matt is now Yamaha’s most expensive offering at nearly half a million rupees.

Unique hikes prices by Rs3,000 across variants

Meanwhile, Unique, known for its budget-friendly bikes, has also raised the prices of its UD-70cc models by Rs3,000 across the board. The new rates will be effective July 18, 2025.

The updated models include:

UD-70cc 2025–26

UD-70cc Extreme Plus 2025–26

UD-70cc Extreme Plus Special Edition

UD-70cc Extreme Plus With Alloy Rim

UD-70cc Extreme Plus Self-start Alloy Rim

The company, in its circular to dealers, attributed the hike to the new budgetary tax measures, rising raw material costs, and economic conditions impacting production and distribution.

These price adjustments follow similar moves by Pak Suzuki Motor Company, which also revised its motorcycle rates recently, and Atlas Honda, which raised prices by Rs2,000–6,000 per unit earlier this month.

The NEV levy, introduced in the Finance Act 2025, has had a widespread impact across the auto sector. It applies to all internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles—including motorcycles—but exempts electric and hybrid vehicles, export-only units, and vehicles used by diplomats and international organizations.