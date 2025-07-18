Businessmen propose dedicated “China desks” to streamline investment facilitation

The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has proposed the establishment of “China desks” in various public institutions across Pakistan to streamline investment facilitation and improve industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The “China desks” would provide Chinese businesses with centralised access to regulatory support, project guidance, and business services, reducing procedural delays and boosting investor confidence.

PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain emphasised that the chamber is committed to fostering stronger industrial ties and will act as a key platform to support Chinese investments in Pakistan.

PCJCCI leadership highlighted that this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s industrial modernization goals and will help integrate private-sector strengths with effective policy frameworks to attract more Chinese investment.

They discussed the potential for joint ventures in sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and agro-processing, along with the creation of innovation hubs and pilot projects. He stressed the importance of these efforts for long-term economic growth.

Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif emphasised the need for coordination between institutions to drive progress, noting that PCJCCI is working on establishing joint working groups, policy roundtables, and industrial matchmaking sessions to further support the business community.

The PCJCCI continues to serve as a vital bridge for enhancing collaboration between Pakistani industries and Chinese enterprises, focused on promoting sustainable industrial growth and technology transfer.