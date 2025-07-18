Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cabinet Committee endorses 104 out of 136 regulatory reforms to enhance business environment

The approved reforms aim to simplify procedures, reduce costs, and foster transparency to boost Pakistan's ease of doing business

By Monitoring Desk
A delegation of leading Pakistani businessmen calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on 7 March 2025.

ISLAMABAD – The Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms (CCoRR) has approved 104 out of the 136 proposed regulatory reforms as part of Reform Package-01, following its review. The approved reforms include the removal of 19 redundant requirements and the simplification of 57 procedures through digitalisation and modernisation, all aimed at boosting transparency and improving service delivery.

These measures, once implemented, are expected to reduce approval timelines, cut costs, and create a more business-friendly regulatory environment. The reforms, which were prepared by the Board of Investment (BOI), align with the Prime Minister’s directives to reduce the compliance burden and enhance the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The reform package focuses on streamlining federal-level Registrations, Licenses, Certificates, and Other Permits (RLCOs), as well as modernising the Companies Act, 2017, for unlisted companies. Chaired by Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, the committee held three meetings to evaluate and finalise the reforms.

A sub-committee led by Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production, will oversee stakeholder consultations on the Companies Act in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other relevant bodies.

The committee has set a 90-day timeline for ministries and departments to implement the approved reforms, depending on their complexity. The BOI will continue to monitor progress and report back to the committee.

Further reform packages are also in development, aiming to reduce compliance burdens across various sectors to help businesses grow and compete more effectively. The Federal Minister for Investment praised the BOI reform team and regulatory bodies for their role in advancing the national reform agenda, underscoring the government’s commitment to regulatory modernization and fostering a conducive environment for investment and economic growth in Pakistan.

Previous article
Musk gets more time to respond to U.S. SEC lawsuit over Twitter stake
Next article
Pakistan records current account surplus of $328 million in June 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.