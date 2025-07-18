China urges Canada to reverse new steel import restrictions

Canada has introduced new tariffs on steel imports that include restrictions targeting Chinese-origin steel.

Under the new policy, announced this week, Ottawa set a tariff rate quota for countries with which it has free trade agreements, excluding the United States. Additional duties will apply to all steel imports that contain steel melted and poured in China, effective until the end of July.

In response, China’s Ministry of Commerce urged Canada to reverse what it called a wrong practice. In a statement issued Friday, the ministry said it would take necessary steps to protect the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies.