Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China urges Canada to reverse new steel import restrictions

China’s Ministry of Commerce says it would take necessary steps to protect the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies

By Monitoring Desk

Canada has introduced new tariffs on steel imports that include restrictions targeting Chinese-origin steel.

Under the new policy, announced this week, Ottawa set a tariff rate quota for countries with which it has free trade agreements, excluding the United States. Additional duties will apply to all steel imports that contain steel melted and poured in China, effective until the end of July.

In response, China’s Ministry of Commerce urged Canada to reverse what it called a wrong practice. In a statement issued Friday, the ministry said it would take necessary steps to protect the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Previous article
HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2025” award by Euromoney
Next article
Foreign currency deposits rise by $52 million to $6.99 billion in June 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.