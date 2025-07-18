Dar chairs high-level session to shape strategic investment plan for allied nations

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday led a high-level meeting of the government committee assigned to develop a structured investment portfolio aimed at attracting capital from friendly nations.

The meeting, which brought together senior government officials and key economic advisers, marked a crucial step in Pakistan’s broader strategy to deepen economic ties and leverage foreign partnerships. The committee undertook a detailed review of the current foreign investment climate and finalized a preliminary list of “early harvest” projects — initiatives that are ready for execution and can deliver quick returns on investment.

The discussions primarily revolved around pinpointing strategic sectors where Pakistan could benefit from external collaboration. Priority areas identified during the meeting included energy, infrastructure development, and privatization — sectors seen as critical to accelerating economic progress and fostering mutual prosperity.

Addressing the participants, Senator Dar emphasized the importance of offering viable and well-prepared investment opportunities. “Relevant stakeholders must identify viable investment opportunities and development initiatives that can foster shared prosperity and support sustainable economic growth,” he stated. His direction reflected the government’s intention to present a credible and attractive investment framework that aligns with the economic interests of both Pakistan and its partner countries.

In addition to evaluating existing investment dynamics, the committee discussed potential policy and procedural reforms required to enhance investor confidence, streamline approvals, and strengthen project governance. The aim, officials noted, is to create an investment ecosystem that is transparent, efficient, and aligned with international best practices.

The meeting was attended by key figures from Pakistan’s economic and energy policy landscape. Participants included the Minister for Petroleum, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, Advisor on Privatization, senior representatives from the National Coordination Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and Secretaries from the Petroleum and SIFC divisions. Other senior officials from relevant departments were also present and contributed sector-specific insights to guide the discussion.

The initiative forms part of a larger government push to reinvigorate the investment climate and unlock the country’s economic potential through partnerships with trusted international allies. As the process advances, the investment portfolio under development is expected to serve as a foundation for future engagement with global investors looking for stable, strategic, and high-impact opportunities in Pakistan.