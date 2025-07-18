Federal govt finally appoints Shakeel Ahmed as OGRA’s member finance

ISLAMABAD: After a prolonged vacancy of nearly two and a half months, the federal government has finally made a significant appointment in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) by appointing Shakeel Ahmed as Member (Finance).

This important appointment comes after the position remained vacant for two and a half months, impacting the financial oversight capabilities of the regulatory body.

According to an official notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division, Shakeel Ahmed has been appointed on a contract basis for a period of two years, effective immediately and until further orders. The notification further mentions that the appointment has been made with the approval of the federal government under section 3(8)(C) of the OGRA Ordinance, 2002. The notification has also been forwarded to the Printing Corporation of Pakistan for publication in the next issue of the Gazette of Pakistan, formally cementing the appointment.

Shakeel Ahmed brings a wealth of experience from the energy sector, having been previously associated with Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL). Until recently, he served as the Managing Director of SSGCL’s LPG subsidiary, where he was recognized for his operational and managerial expertise in the liquefied petroleum gas segment.

The seat of Member Finance at OGRA had been lying vacant since the expiry of the tenure of the previous member, Muhammad Naeem Ghouri, whose extended term ended in April 2025. Ghouri had initially been appointed in July 2022 for a two-year term, followed by multiple short-term extensions, but no permanent replacement had been finalized until now.

Interestingly, sources revealed that the process for appointing the new Member Finance had experienced unexpected delays and twists. During the tenure of former Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, two candidates had been shortlisted: Salman Ameen, currently serving as Member of the Competition Commission of Pakistan, was the top-ranked candidate, followed by Shakeel Ahmed as the second choice. However, the process was inexplicably stalled, and the federal government opted to initiate a fresh round of consultations for this pivotal regulatory role, said sources.

They added that the Member (Gas) position at the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has been vacant for over two years. This has also impacted the authority’s ability to function optimally, as certain decisions require a full quorum of members. While the position has been advertised multiple times, no appointment has been made yet.

Without the appointment of Member Gas and Finance, the OGRA chairman so far remained unable to take major decisions, as certain matters required a full quorum before policies can be made, said the sources.

With Shakeel Ahmed’s appointment, OGRA is now expected to reinforce its financial regulatory oversight within the oil and gas sector, particularly at a time when energy prices, policy reforms, and sectoral governance are under heightened scrutiny both domestically and internationally. The appointment is likely to bolster OGRA’s capacity to handle critical financial evaluations, tariff determinations, and compliance monitoring in the energy domain, which remains vital for Pakistan’s economic and energy security.