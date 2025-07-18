Ghani ChemWorld commences commissioning of calcium carbide project in Hattar Special Economic Zone

Ghani ChemWorld Limited has officially launched the commissioning of its calcium carbide project at Hattar Special Economic Zone, marking a significant step towards its commercial operations.

The company shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Securities Act, 2015 and the Rule Book of PSX.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, after the setup of the import substitute Calcium Carbide (and its related products) project under the supervision of Chinese and European experts, the Company has formally commenced the commissioning of this project located at Hattar Special Economic Zone,” read the company’s notice.

The project, aimed at substituting imports, is developed with the guidance of Chinese and European experts and aims to meet both domestic and international market demands.

This milestone marks a significant step towards the commercial operations of this first-of-its-kind project in Pakistan. The project has been built with modern technological standards and is designed to meet both domestic and export market demands of Calcium Carbide and related products, which are key inputs in various industrial processes.

Ghani ChemWorld Limited was formed Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement under which, complete business and undertaking of Calcium Carbide Project of Ghani Chemical Industries Limited has been transferred with and into GCWL.

The Scheme has been sanctioned by the Lahore High Court vide Order dated February 20, 2025.