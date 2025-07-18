Sign inSubscribe
HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2025” award by Euromoney

By Press Release

KARACHI: Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025 has awarded HBL the accolade of ‘Pakistan’s Best Bank’. The Bank has also won ‘Pakistan’s Best Bank for Large Corporates’ and ‘Pakistan’s Best Investment Bank’.

Euromoney is a global English-language publication focused on business and finance. These awards are the most prestigious recognition in the banking industry, globally.

The Euromoney citation acknowledges that “HBL remains an undisputed leader as Pakistan’s best bank, demonstrating once again standout financial growth and continuous improvement in the digital space.”

The citation went on to note, “HBL remains one of the key players in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, a vital part of the country’s economy, highlighting the Bank’s commitment to the economic development of Pakistan.”

Commenting on the recognition, Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL is proud to serve its valued clients who have made these wins possible. These wins are a tribute to our millions of clients’ continued trust and confidence in HBL.”

 

