National Assembly’s Defence Committee supports PIA privatisation, calls for flag and logo retention

Committee stresses protection of employees’ rights and advocates for resumption and expansion of domestic air routes in Pakistan International Airlines.

By News Desk

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence reaffirmed its support for the government’s decision to privatise Pakistan International Airlines Company Ltd (PIACL), while highlighting the importance of preserving the airline’s heritage and protecting employee rights. 

According to media reports, the committee, chaired by Fateh Ullah Khan,  emphasised that any future operator should ensure PIA aircraft continue to feature the Pakistani flag and the iconic PIA logo, both symbols of national pride. 

The committee also urged that the rights and livelihoods of employees be safeguarded throughout the privatisation process.

The committee welcomed the recent resumption of PIA flights to the United Kingdom and France after a five-year hiatus, viewing it as a significant step towards restoring Pakistan’s international aviation presence. 

The committee praised the Ministry of Defence and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for their role in facilitating this development.

During the meeting, members reviewed PIA’s operational status and discussed strategies to strengthen the broader aviation sector. The PIACL director-general provided an update on fleet development, organisational structure, and plans for expanding both domestic and international flight networks.

While members acknowledged positive steps taken to restore the airline’s reputation, concerns were raised regarding the absence of domestic flight operations, which they noted hinders mobility for many Pakistanis. The committee called for the urgent restoration and expansion of domestic air routes to better serve the population.

