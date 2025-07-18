Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan records $206.6 million foreign investment in June 2025, up from last year

Foreign direct investment rises by 4.2% YoY, while portfolio investment experiences outflow

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded a foreign investment of $206.6 million in June 2025, compared to $205 million in the same period last year, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). On a month-on-month basis, the country attracted $385 million in investment in May 2025.

For the fiscal year 2025 (12MFY25), Pakistan attracted a total of $2.46 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), marking a modest increase from $2.35 billion in the same period last year. Within the direct investments, inflows in June 2025 reached $310.4 million, a 27.32% increase compared to June 2024, while outflows surged to $103.8 million, up by over 167.53% year-on-year.

In terms of portfolio investment, Pakistan saw an outflow of $42.9 million in June 2025 through equity securities, compared to an inflow of $4.2 million in June 2024. Meanwhile, foreign private investment amounted to $163.7 million in June 2025, slightly down from $209.2 million in June 2024. Foreign public investment saw a modest inflow of $17.1 million during the review month.

The total foreign investment in June 2025 stood at $180.8 million, significantly lower than the $380.7 million recorded in June 2024. On a cumulative basis for 12MFY25, the total foreign investment reached $1.81 billion, compared to $1.96 billion reported in the same period last fiscal year.

These figures indicate mixed trends in foreign investment, with an increase in direct investments but a drop in portfolio and overall foreign investment compared to the previous year.

