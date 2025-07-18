Foreign currency deposits rise by $52 million to $6.99 billion in June 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign currency deposits in Pakistan increased by $52 million, or 0.75%, to $6.99 billion as of June 2025, compared to the previous month, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). On a year-on-year basis, foreign currency deposits saw a rise of $359 million, or 5.42%, from $6.63 billion in June 2024.

Resident foreign currency deposits stood at $6.09 billion for the month, reflecting a 0.81% increase from $6.04 billion in May 2025. On a yearly basis, these deposits rose by 6.23% from $5.73 billion in June 2024.

These deposits play a crucial role in financing Pakistan’s fiscal and external current account deficits. During June 2025, $857 million was utilized to finance the country’s exports, while $1.37 billion was used for import financing. Additionally, $1.11 billion was placed with the SBP, and $13 million and $602 million were deposited in Pakistani banks and outside the country, respectively.

The increase in foreign currency deposits reflects growing financial stability, supporting the country’s external sector and fiscal requirements.