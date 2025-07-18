Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Foreign currency deposits rise by $52 million to $6.99 billion in June 2025

Deposits increase by 0.75% month-on-month and 5.42% year-on-year, with funds primarily utilszed for export and import financing

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – Foreign currency deposits in Pakistan increased by $52 million, or 0.75%, to $6.99 billion as of June 2025, compared to the previous month, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). On a year-on-year basis, foreign currency deposits saw a rise of $359 million, or 5.42%, from $6.63 billion in June 2024.

Resident foreign currency deposits stood at $6.09 billion for the month, reflecting a 0.81% increase from $6.04 billion in May 2025. On a yearly basis, these deposits rose by 6.23% from $5.73 billion in June 2024.

These deposits play a crucial role in financing Pakistan’s fiscal and external current account deficits. During June 2025, $857 million was utilized to finance the country’s exports, while $1.37 billion was used for import financing. Additionally, $1.11 billion was placed with the SBP, and $13 million and $602 million were deposited in Pakistani banks and outside the country, respectively.

The increase in foreign currency deposits reflects growing financial stability, supporting the country’s external sector and fiscal requirements.

Previous article
China urges Canada to reverse new steel import restrictions
Next article
PSX closes slightly lower after strong intraday gains, KSE-100 dips 68.13 points
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.