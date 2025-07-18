Pakistan records current account surplus of $328 million in June 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported a current account surplus of $328 million for June 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This marks a notable improvement from the previous month, where the country recorded a deficit of $84 million, and a significant turnaround from June 2024, when the current account deficit stood at $500 million.

On a cumulative basis, the current account for FY25 showed a surplus of $2.1 billion, compared to a deficit of $2.07 billion in FY24. The positive shift was driven by an increase in exports and remittances, as well as a reduction in the trade deficit.

Exports rose by 7.7% year-on-year in June, reaching $3.33 billion, compared to $3.09 billion in the same month last year. This was also a 5% increase from the previous month. However, total imports in June increased by 1.3% year-on-year to $5.84 billion, though they fell by 8% compared to May 2025. As a result, the trade deficit in goods and services narrowed by 6.1% from a year ago to $2.51 billion, with a 21% month-on-month reduction.

Cumulatively, the trade deficit for the fiscal year 2025 was recorded at $27.06 billion, a 19.7% increase compared to $22.62 billion in FY24. In terms of exports, the 12-month total reached $37.34 billion, a 4.9% increase, while imports grew by 10.7% to $64.4 billion.

Workers’ remittances also saw an increase of 7.9% in June, rising to $3.41 billion, compared to $3.16 billion in June 2024. However, on a monthly basis, remittances dropped by 7.6%. Cumulatively, for FY25, remittances totaled $34.89 billion, a 28.8% increase from $27.09 billion in FY24.

The data highlights a positive shift in Pakistan’s external account, supported by higher exports and remittances, although the country continues to face challenges with its trade deficit.