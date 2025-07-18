Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan records current account surplus of $328 million in June 2025

The surplus marks a significant turnaround from last year's deficits, driven by rising exports and remittances

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported a current account surplus of $328 million for June 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This marks a notable improvement from the previous month, where the country recorded a deficit of $84 million, and a significant turnaround from June 2024, when the current account deficit stood at $500 million.

On a cumulative basis, the current account for FY25 showed a surplus of $2.1 billion, compared to a deficit of $2.07 billion in FY24. The positive shift was driven by an increase in exports and remittances, as well as a reduction in the trade deficit.

Exports rose by 7.7% year-on-year in June, reaching $3.33 billion, compared to $3.09 billion in the same month last year. This was also a 5% increase from the previous month. However, total imports in June increased by 1.3% year-on-year to $5.84 billion, though they fell by 8% compared to May 2025. As a result, the trade deficit in goods and services narrowed by 6.1% from a year ago to $2.51 billion, with a 21% month-on-month reduction.

Cumulatively, the trade deficit for the fiscal year 2025 was recorded at $27.06 billion, a 19.7% increase compared to $22.62 billion in FY24. In terms of exports, the 12-month total reached $37.34 billion, a 4.9% increase, while imports grew by 10.7% to $64.4 billion.

Workers’ remittances also saw an increase of 7.9% in June, rising to $3.41 billion, compared to $3.16 billion in June 2024. However, on a monthly basis, remittances dropped by 7.6%. Cumulatively, for FY25, remittances totaled $34.89 billion, a 28.8% increase from $27.09 billion in FY24.

The data highlights a positive shift in Pakistan’s external account, supported by higher exports and remittances, although the country continues to face challenges with its trade deficit.

Previous article
Cabinet Committee endorses 104 out of 136 regulatory reforms to enhance business environment
Next article
HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2025” award by Euromoney
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.