Pakistan, US move closer to trade breakthrough after high-level meetings in Washington

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held key meetings on Friday with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer to advance bilateral trade cooperation, as reported by Dawn News. The engagements are part of Pakistan’s broader effort to secure stronger economic ties with the United States, its largest trading partner.

The meeting followed a crucial round of trade talks concluded earlier this month between Pakistan and the United States. Both sides reached an understanding on a potential agreement expected to shape the future of Pakistan’s major export sectors. However, a formal announcement is anticipated only once the US wraps up similar negotiations with other trade partners.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance, Aurangzeb described the discussions with Lutnick and Greer as “productive,” with both parties expressing satisfaction over the progress achieved so far.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to exploring opportunities to strengthen these ties in all possible areas of mutual benefit,” the statement read.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of the United States as Pakistan’s top trading partner and emphasized Islamabad’s intent to broaden cooperation across both traditional and emerging sectors. These include information technology, minerals, and agriculture—areas identified as vital for fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.

The finance ministry noted that both sides “expressed optimism” regarding the ongoing dialogue, expecting it to lead to meaningful economic outcomes for both nations.

US-Pakistan relations have gained momentum in recent months, particularly following an unprecedented visit last month by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to the White House. Former President Donald Trump reportedly commended Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability and acknowledged the strong counterterrorism collaboration between the two countries, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a related development, the Pakistan Crypto Council earlier this year partnered with World Liberty Financial—a decentralized finance platform backed by President Trump—to promote cryptocurrency usage and accelerate blockchain innovation across Pakistan.