PM Shehbaz launches electric vehicle initiative to curb fuel imports and empower citizens

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasized the urgent need to transition towards electric vehicles (EVs), highlighting their potential to save billions in foreign exchange spent on fuel, protect the environment, and stimulate the domestic manufacturing sector. Chairing a meeting focused on promoting EV adoption across the country, the prime minister directed the preparation of a comprehensive government-level action plan to make electric vehicles accessible to the general public.

During the session, the prime minister announced that high-achieving students from educational boards nationwide, including the federal board, will be awarded electric bikes free of cost. He further stated that unemployed citizens would be given priority in receiving electric rickshaws and loaders to promote job creation and economic empowerment. Emphasizing inclusivity, the prime minister ordered that economically disadvantaged individuals be prioritized in all EV distribution schemes supported by the government.

The prime minister instructed officials to take concrete steps toward building a complete ecosystem for the manufacturing and maintenance of electric vehicles within Pakistan. To ensure transparency and accountability, he also directed that the entire EV distribution process and government support mechanisms undergo third-party validation.

In a move to promote public understanding, the prime minister called for launching an awareness campaign to inform citizens about government programs related to electric vehicles. He underscored that all electric bikes, rickshaws, and loaders provided through the scheme must adhere to high-quality and safety standards to ensure reliability and public confidence.

Officials briefed the meeting on the current state of Pakistan’s EV industry and shared updates on ongoing efforts to expand its reach. It was noted that the government is facilitating access to more than 100,000 electric bikes and over 300,000 electric rickshaws and loaders through easy loans and subsidized pricing. The meeting was informed that a special 25% quota had been allocated for women under the scheme, while the rest of the quota was distributed among provinces based on population ratios. In response to regional concerns, the prime minister directed that Balochistan’s share be increased to 10%.

Additionally, it was shared that four new battery manufacturing companies are launching operations in Pakistan as a result of this initiative, a development expected to create new employment opportunities and support local industry. Prime Minister Shehbaz concluded the meeting by instructing authorities to move swiftly toward the scheme’s implementation and ensure timely execution based on the proposals discussed.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema and Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, Chief Coordinator Mosharraf Zaidi, and other senior officials.