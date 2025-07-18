Power tariff likely to decrease by 65paisa/unit under FCA of June

ISLAMABAD: Power tariff is likely to decrease by Rs 0.6541 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) under the head monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for the month of June 2025.

As per details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a public hearing on July 30, 2025, regarding the proposed fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) for the month of June 2025.

According to the data submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G), NEPRA has been requested to approve a decrease of Rs 0.6541 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the fuel charges. The reference fuel cost was Rs 8.3341/kWh, which is proposed to be revised downward based on the actual data for June 2025.

During June 2025, a total of 13,744 GWh of energy was generated, with hydel sources contributing the largest share at 39.36percent. Other significant contributors included RLNG (16.12pc), local coal (10.99%), imported coal (10.16%), and nuclear (10.06%). The costliest energy source remained imported electricity from Iran at Rs 22.5155/kWh, while solar energy was supplied at Rs 0.0000/kWh.

After accounting for transmission losses of 2.97% and other adjustments, 13,310 GWh were delivered to DISCOs at an average cost of Rs 7.6800/kWh.

NEPRA has invited all interested and affected parties to submit written or oral objections under the law. Details, including the request by CPPA-G and relevant regulations, are available on NEPRA’s official website www.nepra.org.pk.