SSGC removes 1,506 illegal gas connections in Karachi as part of ongoing crackdown on theft

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has removed 1,506 illegal connections, including overhead and underground clamps that allowed unauthorized access to SSGC’s main distribution lines.

The company said that out of this total, 1,109 illegal connections were removed in Karachi alone, with raids conducted across the city.

The company said that an anti-theft operation took place at Mian Khan Goth, near Steel Town, Karachi, where an underground connection was found linked to SSGC’s 16-inch main distribution line.

This connection illegally supplied gas to approximately 280 houses. All equipment used for gas theft was seized, and an FIR was registered against the culprits: Mazhar Ali Abbasi, Idrees Jokhio, Niaz Wali, and Amir Jatoi. Claims will be raised against those involved in these illegal activities.

Additionally, in the Quetta region, 381 illegal connections were removed, and 16 disconnections were made in Hyderabad.

The company’s Security Services, Counter Gas Theft Operations Department, Customer Relationship Department, and Recovery Department work in tandem to identify colonies and areas impacted by illegal gas connections.

SSGC emphasizes that gas theft is a serious crime and continues to take strict action against those involved. The company urges its customers to report any incidents of gas theft via their helpline (1199), social media platforms, or the SSGC Customer Connect mobile app.