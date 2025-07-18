Sign inSubscribe
Cryptocurrency

Stocks tied to ether rally as price climbs past $3,600

Ether climbs to $3,675.81, its highest level since January 6, before settling at $3,601.40, up 5%

By Monitoring Desk

Shares of companies linked to ether rose in premarket trading Friday after the cryptocurrency hit a six-month high.

Ether climbed to $3,675.81, its highest level since January 6, before settling at $3,601.40, up 5%. It outperformed bitcoin, which eased 0.7% to $118,961 after reaching a record high of $123,153 earlier this week.

BitMine Immersion Technologies jumped 14%. The company holds about $1 billion worth of ether and recently announced it had accumulated 300,657 ether in three weeks.

BitMine plans to acquire about 5% of the total ether supply, which currently stands at 120.71 million. Tech investor Peter Thiel is the company’s top shareholder, and Fundstrat’s Tom Lee is the chairman.

Bit Digital added 4%, while BTCS rose 12.5%. Other firms also reported updates to their ether positions.

SharpLink, which has been funding its ether purchases through stock sales, said it raised its current $1 billion share sale target by another $5 billion. Its shares rose 5.6%.

Ether has seen rising demand due to stablecoins, most of which are issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Stablecoin transactions require ether to pay fees, driving interest from institutions. Circle Internet gained 2.7%, while Coinbase Global rose 2%.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins, which could support further adoption of Ethereum. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has gained 10% this month, while the ether ETF has increased nearly 36%.

Previous article
CCP raids offices of suppliers suspected of cartel involvement in transformer tenders
Next article
G20 finance chiefs agree on need for central bank autonomy
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.