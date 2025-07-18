World Bank team to visit Pakistan on July 20 for energy sector review 

Sign inSubscribe
By Monitoring Desk

A World Bank team will visit Pakistan from July 20–26, 2025, to hold introductory meetings with local officials regarding ongoing energy sector projects and future developments.

According to media reports, the visit will be led by Husam Mohamed Beides, Practice Manager for Energy in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) Region.

The visit marks the first engagement with officials after the World Bank’s Country Management Unit moved to the MENAAP region on July 1, 2025. The team aims to review the progress of the World Bank’s energy sector portfolio and discuss steps for its further advancement.

Along with Beides, the team includes Muhammad Anis, Waleed Saleh Alsuraih, Waqar Idrees, Gunjan Gautam, and Minahil Raza, all senior energy specialists from the World Bank.

In addition, another World Bank mission will take place from July 21–29, 2025, focused on the transmission security program, “Best-Pak,” under Phase 1. The mission will engage with Pakistan’s National Grid Company (NGC), Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Ministry of Economic Affairs, and other stakeholders.

The mission’s goal is to appraise the installation of STATCOM technology in the NGC network to improve voltage stability and power system operations while facilitating the integration of renewable energy. 

This project will be the first large-scale deployment of STATCOM technology in Pakistan. The World Bank team for this mission will include experts in energy, environmental, social development, digital technology, and financial management, among others.

