BISP disburses financial aid to 4.7 million families under Unconditional Cash Transfer initiative

LAHORE – Financial assistance is being distributed to around 4.7 million deserving families across Punjab under the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) initiative of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), announced Director General BISP Punjab, Muhammad Nasir Khalily. This announcement was made during a high-level visit by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the BISP Central Zonal Office in Lahore.

The Minister’s visit aimed to review the ongoing initiatives and reaffirm the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in service delivery. The briefing highlighted the positive outcomes of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, which has helped increase school enrolment and retention rates. Since its inception, the initiative has successfully enrolled 8.2 million children in Punjab, ensuring continued access to education for underprivileged communities.

Another key focus during the visit was the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which addresses the nutritional needs of pregnant and lactating women, as well as infants. This program plays a crucial role in combating malnutrition and improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of addressing beneficiary complaints in a timely and effective manner, urging officials to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms to ensure concerns are handled with empathy and urgency.

Additionally, the Minister commended the efforts of the BISP Punjab team in delivering essential services to vulnerable families across the province and underscored the significance of the Benazir Hunarmand Programme. This initiative provides technical training to BISP beneficiaries and their children, promoting long-term economic independence by equipping them with skills necessary for sustainable livelihoods.

The visit was attended by Director General OM BISP HQ, Fawad Nawaz Kiyani, Director CZO, Waqar un Nisa, and senior officials, including deputy directors and assistant directors.