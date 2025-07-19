FPCCI, govt reach deal to postpone nationwide strike, KCCI holds firm on Karachi shutdown

Talks between the government and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) concluded positively on Friday, leading to the postponement of the nationwide shutter-down strike originally planned for Saturday.

However, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has decided to proceed with its strike, citing unresolved concerns regarding the Finance Act 2025.

A special committee, chaired by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Industries, Haroon Akhtar, was established to address the grievances of traders about the Finance Act. The committee met with representatives from various chambers of commerce to discuss the proposed amendments to the act.

The negotiations resulted in progress, with a consensus reached on several key amendments. Notably, Clause 9, which had been a major point of contention, was removed. Additionally, the government agreed to review further amendments to Article 37A.

Despite these developments, KCCI President Jawed Bilwani expressed concerns that while their demands were largely accepted, no written assurances were provided.

He warned that if their concerns were not fully addressed, the strike could escalate to one or two days a week or even extend to a full week. He confirmed that businesses in Karachi would remain closed the following day, and noted that chambers in other cities like Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar also supported the strike.

In contrast, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh expressed satisfaction with the talks and announced the cancellation of the nationwide strike. He thanked the government for its serious engagement and hoped the prime minister would approve the proposed amendments. Sheikh added that while the full-scale shutdown was averted, isolated protests might still occur in some cities.

A four-member committee, comprising officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the FPCCI, will handle any remaining issues and ensure the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism. Sheikh emphasized that the FPCCI prefers dialogue over confrontation, and the government is committed to addressing the concerns of the business community.