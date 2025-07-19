Pakistan, Azerbaijan to form joint working groups for rail and trade corridor expansion

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to establish joint working groups (JWGs) to boost bilateral connectivity and elevate ties into a strategic economic partnership centered on rail and trade infrastructure development.

The decision was announced following a high-level meeting convened on Saturday at the Ministry of Railways. The session was chaired by Minister of State for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani and brought together senior officials to explore avenues for enhancing cross-border logistics and deepening economic cooperation.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s resolve to strengthen rail-based trade with Baku, Minister Kayani highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is driving a comprehensive modernization plan for Pakistan Railways aimed at regional integration and freight optimization.

During the session, Secretary Railway Board Muhammad Yousuf delivered a detailed presentation on the national rail network, underscoring current capacity and outlining future expansion plans to better support regional freight and logistics demands.

The two sides also discussed the trilateral rail agreement between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan, recognizing it as a key initiative for improving regional connectivity and trade routes.

Senior representatives from multiple government bodies, including Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), National Logistics Corporation (NLC), Ministry of Maritime Affairs, and the State Bank of Pakistan, took part in the discussions.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Arif Aghayev, joined the deliberations via video link, emphasizing Baku’s interest in accelerating joint infrastructure and trade initiatives.