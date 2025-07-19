Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until August 24

Airspace closure, which has been in effect since April 24, is a response to India's controversial unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty 

By News Desk

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has announced another extension of its ban on Indian-registered aircraft, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Friday. 

The airspace closure, which has been in effect since April 24, is a response to India’s controversial unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The ban will now remain in place until 4:59 AM on August 24. 

The NOTAM specifies that “Pakistan airspace is not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights.”

