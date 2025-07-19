Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan posts $2.1 billion current account surplus, highest in 22 years: PM Shehbaz

Premier hails record remittances, export growth, and reforms as key drivers behind first annual surplus in 14 years

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced that Pakistan has achieved a significant economic milestone by recording a $2.1 billion annual current account surplus—the country’s first in 14 years and the highest in over two decades.

Calling it a “historic milestone,” the prime minister emphasized the importance of this development in the context of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to stabilize its economy. He stated that the surplus, driven primarily by record-breaking remittances from overseas Pakistanis, rising export figures, and sustained structural reforms, reflected a growing sense of economic confidence both domestically and internationally.

“This achievement reflects the confidence of overseas Pakistanis and the resolve at home,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He underscored that the economic turnaround was a result of coordinated and determined policy implementation, and he extended his special appreciation to Pakistan’s economic team for their “commendable efforts” in making this success possible.

The announcement marks a rare moment of fiscal optimism for Pakistan, where persistent current account deficits have traditionally strained foreign exchange reserves and placed pressure on the rupee. It is believed this surplus could help improve investor sentiment and provide much-needed breathing space for the government as it prepares for deeper reforms under international economic programs.

