Pakistan to establish Rs3 billion aquaculture park at Korangi Fish Harbour

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art aquaculture park at Korangi Fish Harbour in Karachi. The project, estimated to cost Rs3 billion, is part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to develop its blue economy and sustainable marine resources. The aquaculture park, covering 120 acres, is expected to produce between 360 to 1,200 tons of seafood annually, depending on the farming methods and species cultivated. The park’s annual revenue is projected to range from $720,000 to $7.2 million, influenced by species selection, market prices, and production intensity.

Minister Chaudhry made the announcement during a high-level meeting on the development of Pakistan’s blue economy. The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Noorul Haq Baloch, representatives from the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoFHA), the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), and the Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The project will be developed under a public-private partnership framework, aiming to support sustainable aquaculture practices while enhancing Pakistan’s marine economy.

Experts at the meeting noted that Pakistan’s coastal waters offer ideal conditions for aquaculture, making the country well-positioned for farming a variety of marine species. The Minister emphasized the importance of expanding the aquaculture model to Balochistan, taking advantage of its vast coastal belt to further develop the sector. He also directed the KoFHA to submit a comprehensive execution report within 10 days to accelerate the process.

Additionally, the Minister announced the relocation of the Marine Fisheries Department’s sub-office to the Gwadar Port Authority premises to streamline coordination and decision-making in blue economy initiatives. This move is expected to enhance the efficiency of projects related to marine development.

In a separate meeting, Minister Chaudhry reviewed the progress on land allotment and lease policies for the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), with officials reporting that the Survey of Pakistan has been engaged to identify and demarcate PQA-owned land. The revision of the PQA’s master plan is being aligned with the National Ports Master Plan currently under development.

Minister Junaid reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable marine development through investments in aquaculture and port infrastructure, emphasizing the role of these initiatives in ensuring food security, boosting exports, and creating employment across coastal regions. This marks a significant step in the government’s maritime development strategy, which seeks to harness the full potential of Pakistan’s coastal resources through innovation, cooperation, and private sector participation.