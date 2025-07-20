China’s Zeekr denies ‘zero-kilometre used car’ allegations

Zeekr said it is reviewing sales practices at its outlets following reports by Chinese media accusing the company of selling “zero-kilometre used cars” as new.

The company has formed an internal task force to look into the matter and said it will take corrective actions if needed to improve customer experience and maintain transparency.

In a statement, Zeekr said the vehicles mentioned in the reports were showroom display units that had not been registered, invoiced, or sold to individual buyers. Although these vehicles were covered by mandatory traffic insurance during display, the company said they were not registered as new cars and remained legally classified as new and unregistered.

Zeekr said it sells display vehicles after a storage period of three to five months at a discounted price. It said this practice follows industry norms and is done with full disclosure. Buyers are informed of the display history and receive all first-owner rights, including warranties and user benefits.

The company said it labels vehicle status on online order pages to keep customers informed before purchase. It also stated that it does not support any practice that disrupts fair market order, such as reselling used cars as new.

Zeekr added that it has a zero-tolerance policy for any action that violates consumer rights or fair business conduct. It said it values public feedback and plans to continue improving communication and after-sales services.

The company concluded by saying it will continue working with the wider auto industry to ensure a fair and stable market for new energy vehicles.