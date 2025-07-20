Sign inSubscribe
Customs sets new values for Acrylic Acid SAP imports from five Asian countries

As part of this process, the directorate begins an exercise to reassess the customs valuation of the item

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued a new ruling setting revised customs values for the import of Acrylic Acid – Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) from China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

The updated valuation has been issued under Ruling No. 2010 of 2025.

The new customs values were determined following an Order in Revision that required a review of existing values on SAP imports. As part of this process, the directorate began an exercise to reassess the customs valuation of the item.

A meeting was held with relevant stakeholders, including importers who are part of the sanitary napkins and diaper manufacturing industry. The importers stated that the product is used as a raw material in the production of sanitary napkins and diapers.

To support their case, the importers submitted export GDs related to their consignments. The directorate reviewed clearance data of imported goods and determined the new values under Section 25A of the Customs Act.

