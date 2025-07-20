Dar chairs cabinet committee on Inter-Governmental commercial transactions

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions to review key infrastructure proposals.

The committee discussed a government-to-government framework for outsourcing the management and operations of Islamabad Airport. After detailed discussions, the committee directed the Defence Division to re-submit the case with additional information for further consideration.

The committee also reviewed a railway project aimed at reducing congestion at Karachi Port Trust to improve the movement of trade cargo. After deliberation, the committee decided that the project will be financed through domestic resources.