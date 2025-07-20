Sign inSubscribe
Dar chairs cabinet committee on Inter-Governmental commercial transactions

The committee discusses a government-to-government framework for outsourcing the management and operations of Islamabad Airport

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions to review key infrastructure proposals.

The committee discussed a government-to-government framework for outsourcing the management and operations of Islamabad Airport. After detailed discussions, the committee directed the Defence Division to re-submit the case with additional information for further consideration.

The committee also reviewed a railway project aimed at reducing congestion at Karachi Port Trust to improve the movement of trade cargo. After deliberation, the committee decided that the project will be financed through domestic resources.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

