Glass lid imports from China to be taxed at $1.25–$1.60 per kg

KARACHI: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values ranging from US$1.25 to US$1.60 per kilogram on the import of glass lids for all types of cookware, including pots and pans, from China.

The revised rates have been notified under Valuation Ruling No. 2007 of 2025.

The move follows a review of Valuation Ruling No. 1945 of 2025, which was challenged under Section 25D of the Customs Act, 1969. An Order-in-Revision was issued, directing the directorate to provide a hearing opportunity to the petitioners and to re-examine the matter within four weeks.

In response, the directorate initiated a re-determination process under Sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act. The reassessment was based on an analysis of import data, current market trends, and observed gaps between market prices and previously set customs values.

During the review, stakeholders argued that the earlier customs values were too high and had been set without proper consultation. They said that the declared and invoice values of the imported items were lower than those previously determined and requested a re-evaluation.

To support their case, the importers submitted export goods declarations and commercial invoices. Their positions were heard and assessed in detail by the directorate.

As the goods vary in size and shape, especially those with and without a steel ring, Section 25(6) of the Customs Act was found to be more appropriate for valuation. The directorate reviewed the relevant references and available data under this method.

Based on this analysis, new customs values were determined under Section 25(6), which the ruling states will be used to assess applicable duties and taxes on the imported glass lids.