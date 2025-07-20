Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

IMF boosts Ecuador loan program by $1 billion after successful second review

Country to immediately receive $600 million as government meets key targets amid fiscal, security, and climate challenges

By Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has completed its second review of Ecuador’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and approved a $1 billion increase to the program.

The decision allows Ecuador to immediately access around $600 million, the IMF said in a statement.

The augmentation raises the total value of the program from $4 billion to $5 billion.

“Despite challenging circumstances, Ecuadorian authorities have successfully mobilized non-oil revenues, strengthened fiscal and external buffers, and cleared domestic arrears while protecting vulnerable groups,” said IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke.

Ecuador’s foreign dollar bonds rose following the news, with the 2030 note gaining 1.375 cents to trade at 85.5 cents on the dollar—posting a modest gain for the week.

Ecuador’s Ministry of Economy welcomed the IMF’s decision, calling it a recognition of government efforts to address a range of ongoing challenges, including rising insecurity and a prolonged drought.

The IMF noted that the administration of President Daniel Noboa had satisfactorily met the program’s quantitative goals.

Previous article
African leaders urge swift AfCFTA rollout as U.S. tariffs threaten continent’s growth
Next article
Microsoft cuts off China-based engineers from Pentagon cloud support amid national security probe
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.