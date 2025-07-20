Ishaq Dar to visit US for UN Security Council and Washington meetings

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit the United States next week to take part in high-level events related to Pakistan’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council and to hold meetings in Washington, according to the Foreign Office on Saturday.

In New York, Dar will chair several key sessions at the UN Security Council. These include an open debate on promoting international peace and security through multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes.

The session will focus on ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation, diplomacy, and mediation.

Dar will also preside over the council’s quarterly open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. In addition, he will lead a high-level briefing aimed at enhancing cooperation between the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

This meeting is part of Pakistan’s efforts to promote coordination between the UN and OIC in maintaining peace and security.

He is also scheduled to attend the high-level conference on the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution. The Foreign Office said his participation reflects Pakistan’s support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

While in New York, Dar is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from other countries and senior UN officials. His visit to both New York and Washington is seen as part of Pakistan’s active engagement in multilateral diplomacy and its ongoing dialogue with the United States.