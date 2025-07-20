Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Pakistan and China to form technical groups for agricultural projects

The groups will identify and implement projects on high-yield cotton seeds, water-saving irrigation, and modern farming techniques

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and China have agreed to form technical working groups to identify and implement projects focused on high-yield cotton seed development, advanced water-saving irrigation technologies, and modern farming techniques.

The decision was made during a meeting between Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and a Chinese delegation on the sidelines of the China-Pakistan Economic and Trade Exchange Conference in Islamabad.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening agricultural cooperation with Pakistan. He welcomed Pakistan’s willingness to work together and noted the potential for a long-term partnership in food security, technology transfer, and rural development.

During the meeting, Hussain pointed to the challenges Pakistan has faced in recent years, especially in cotton production, where falling yields and outdated seed varieties have caused setbacks. He said Pakistan is interested in learning from Xinjiang’s progress in agricultural productivity, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions that resemble parts of Pakistan.

He said Xinjiang’s results in crop yield optimisation, irrigation management, and mechanisation could be used as a model to improve Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Hussain said agriculture is not only a national priority but also a key area for advancing Pakistan-China ties.

Previous article
Retailer ignorance, low FBR outreach drive illegal cigarette sales, study shows
Next article
ADB reviews Karachi-Rohri section for possible ML-1 funding
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Karachi, Lahore traders shut businesses against new tax measures

Business leaders demand suspension of Sections 37A and 37B, withdrawal of Section 21(s) targeting cash-based transactions, and restoration of Final Tax Regime for exporters

Dar chairs cabinet committee on Inter-Governmental commercial transactions

Glass lid imports from China to be taxed at $1.25–$1.60 per kg

Customs sets new values for Acrylic Acid SAP imports from five Asian countries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.