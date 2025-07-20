Pakistan’s food exports fall nearly 4pc in FY25 as rice shipments shrink

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s raw food exports dropped by nearly 4 per cent to $7.116 billion in FY25, compared to $7.369 billion in the previous year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The decline marks the end of a 20-month growth streak, with rice exports showing the most significant fall.

Rice exports decreased by 14.72 per cent to $3.353 billion from $3.931 billion a year earlier. Basmati rice shipments rose by 4.48 per cent to 808,643 tonnes, but their value dropped by 5.3 per cent to $830.57 million.

Non-basmati rice exports fell by 17.42 per cent in value to $2.522 billion, with quantity down 4.65 per cent to 5.009 million tonnes.

Other food items also showed declines. Meat exports dropped by 3.24 per cent, while vegetables and fruits fell by 14.53 per cent and 10.29 per cent, respectively.

Fish and fish product exports, however, increased by 13.44 per cent.

In June 2024, the government allowed sugar exports up to 150,000 tonnes, but actual exports reached 757,779 tonnes by March 2025. The government later imposed restrictions on further exports.

Among non-textile sectors, engineering goods exports rose by 16.46 per cent due to higher shipments of industrial machinery, transport equipment, auto parts, and rubber tyres. Cement exports increased by 28.71 per cent in quantity and 23.74 per cent in value.

Footwear exports grew by 8.88 per cent, led by a 10.12 per cent rise in leather footwear. Leather manufacturers’ exports were up 4.87 per cent, with leather gloves contributing 11.8 per cent growth. Raw leather exports rose slightly by 0.45 per cent.

Surgical instrument exports increased by 1.61 per cent, though Pakistan continues to receive low export value as many items are rebranded abroad. Carpet and rug exports declined by 4.24 per cent, while sports goods dropped by 2.74 per cent. Gur (jaggery) exports fell sharply by 34.82 per cent.

Jewellery exports rose by 10.59 per cent, handicrafts by 45.38 per cent, while furniture exports decreased by 8.36 per cent. Molasses exports were down 68 per cent, and gem exports fell by 12.12 per cent.

The export of traditional value-added food products saw only minor growth during the fiscal year, despite continued high food inflation.