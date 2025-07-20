Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

RCCI calls for review of 16% rent tax and wage policies

RCCI President says the new tax regime would increase the cost of doing business for tenants, especially retailers, and discourage investment

By Monitoring Desk

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised concerns over recent policy measures by the Punjab government, including the introduction of a 16 percent sales tax on commercial property rent and arrest powers for non-compliance with the new minimum wage.

In a statement issued on Sunday, RCCI President Usman Shaukat criticized the Punjab Revenue Authority’s decision, saying the new tax regime would increase the cost of doing business for tenants, especially retailers, and discourage investment. He said the move would push legitimate businesses into the informal sector and worsen the situation in the already slow retail and real estate markets.

Shaukat added that the property and retail sectors were still facing post-pandemic challenges and warned that these measures would reduce business confidence in the province.

He also expressed concern over a clause in the Punjab budget that allows for the arrest of business owners who fail to implement the new minimum wage of Rs40,000. He called the approach coercive and said it should be withdrawn immediately to avoid potential misuse by enforcement authorities and prevent harassment of businesses.

While supporting the idea of fair wages, Shaukat said policy decisions should reflect current market conditions. He questioned the logic of a steep wage increase when national inflation had dropped to six percent.

The RCCI urged the Punjab government to review both policies and hold discussions with the business community to ensure that economic growth, job creation, and industrial stability are not affected.

Previous article
ICT Excise Deptt introduces personalized number plates, digital cards, online tax payment
Next article
Sindh announces record Rs42 billion budget for universities and IT training
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

China’s Zeekr denies ‘zero-kilometre used car’ allegations

The company forms a task force to review the matter and says it takes corrective steps if needed to ensure transparency and improve customer experience

Trump signs law to regulate dollar-pegged stablecoins

Microsoft stops using China-based engineers for Pentagon cloud services

Software industry urges long-term tax policy for IT sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.