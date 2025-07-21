China denies link to cyber group targeting Singapore infrastructure

The Chinese embassy in Singapore has rejected claims that a cyberespionage group accused of targeting Singapore’s critical infrastructure is linked to China.

In a statement posted on Facebook over the weekend, the embassy called the accusations groundless and said China opposes all forms of cyberattacks.

The embassy wrote that China does not encourage, support, or condone hacking and said it strictly enforces laws against cybercrimes. The response came after a Singapore minister said last Friday that the espionage group UNC3886 had been targeting strategic and vital infrastructure.

Singapore has identified key sectors such as energy, water, banking, finance, healthcare, transport, communications, and emergency services as part of its critical infrastructure. While the Singapore official did not name any country, cybersecurity firm Mandiant, owned by Google, has previously described UNC3886 as a China-linked espionage group active in Asia and the United States.

Beijing has consistently denied involvement in cyberespionage and maintains that it is also a victim of such threats.