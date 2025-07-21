Sign inSubscribe
Tech

China denies link to cyber group targeting Singapore infrastructure

The response comes after a Singapore minister says a cyber group UNC3886 targets strategic and vital infrastructure

By Monitoring Desk

The Chinese embassy in Singapore has rejected claims that a cyberespionage group accused of targeting Singapore’s critical infrastructure is linked to China.

In a statement posted on Facebook over the weekend, the embassy called the accusations groundless and said China opposes all forms of cyberattacks.

The embassy wrote that China does not encourage, support, or condone hacking and said it strictly enforces laws against cybercrimes. The response came after a Singapore minister said last Friday that the espionage group UNC3886 had been targeting strategic and vital infrastructure.

Singapore has identified key sectors such as energy, water, banking, finance, healthcare, transport, communications, and emergency services as part of its critical infrastructure. While the Singapore official did not name any country, cybersecurity firm Mandiant, owned by Google, has previously described UNC3886 as a China-linked espionage group active in Asia and the United States.

Beijing has consistently denied involvement in cyberespionage and maintains that it is also a victim of such threats.

Previous article
Morocco explores digital currency for domestic and cross-border use
Next article
Hong Kong probes Louis Vuitton data leak affecting 419,000 customers
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.