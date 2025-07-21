China’s rare earth magnet exports to U.S. jump 660% in June

China exported 353 metric tons of rare earth magnets to the United States in June, a sharp rise from just 46 tons in May, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The 660% increase came after the two countries reached agreements in June to ease trade restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets.

Overall, China exported 3,188 tons of rare earth permanent magnets globally in June, compared with 1,238 tons in May. The volume was still 38.1% lower than in June 2024.

China added several rare earth products to its export restriction list in April in response to U.S. tariffs. That move disrupted shipments in April and May and led to production cuts at some carmakers outside China due to a shortage of rare earth supplies.

In the first six months of 2025, China’s total exports of rare earth magnets dropped 18.9% year-on-year to 22,319 tons.

Nvidia plans to restart sales of its H20 AI chips to China as part of the recent trade deal. China supplies more than 90% of the world’s rare earth magnets, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines.