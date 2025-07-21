Dewan Cement adds solar power to its energy mix

Dewan Cement Limited (PSX: DCL) has flipped the switch on a 6-megawatt (MW) rooftop solar array at its Dhabeji, Karachi works, instantly supplying more than half of the plant’s electricity demand with photons rather than furnace oil or grid power. The project, disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange earlier this week, sits astride the cement maker’s captive power station and feeds straight into the plant’s internal network.

The installation positions DCL among a small but fast-growing cohort of Pakistani manufacturers turning to on-site photovoltaics to blunt fuel-price volatility, tame emissions and improve energy security. Within the past quarter alone, flat-steel producer International Steels Limited has energised a 6.4 MW system at its Port Qasim mill, while textile and food-processing players are lining up for similar solutions. Industrial demand is emerging as the single most dynamic segment of Pakistan’s nascent solar market, outpacing residential net-metering in both absolute megawatts and year-on-year growth.

Utility-scale renewables have struggled to clear policy hurdles, but behind-the-fence solar is booming. Developers cite simple economics: levelised costs for an industrial rooftop array now sit well below Rs 12 per kWh – less than half the current off-peak industrial tariff – while installation timelines rarely exceed nine months. And unlike diesel back-up, photovoltaic generation comes with neither import bills nor exposure to the rupee’s chronic slide. The Ministry of Energy’s draft Solar 2030 Roadmap foresees 9 GW of merchant and captive PV by the decade’s end, with Karachi’s export-oriented corridor accounting for a third of that capacity.

Cement’s carbon conundrum

Dewan’s move is more than a cost-saving play; it chips away at one of industry’s knottiest climate problems. If global cement were a country it would rank as the planet’s third-largest emitter, responsible for roughly 8 % of total CO₂ output. Two distinct sources drive that footprint. About 40% of emissions arise from burning fossil fuels – mainly coal, pet-coke and bunker-grade fuel oil – to bring grey clinker to 1,450 °C. The remaining 50%+ stems from the calcination of limestone, a chemical reaction that releases CO₂ even in an electric kiln.

Because electricity accounts for only a slice of cement’s energy bill (kilns are primarily heat-hungry), a 6 MW PV system will not make Dewan carbon-neutral. But it will curb the Scope 2 emissions linked to grinding, packing and ancillary processes, while shaving operating expenses that have ballooned since the national grid’s fuel-charge adjustments pushed per-unit prices to record highs. Management expects the array to displace around 9 million kWh of grid electricity annually, equivalent to roughly 5,500 tonnes of CO₂ at Pakistan’s current generation mix.

Most decarbonisation road maps for cement assign three levers to curbing emissions: lower-carbon fuels, clinker substitution and, longer-term, carbon capture. Yet electricity efficiency – though often overlooked – delivers immediate, bankable gains. Grinding mills, conveyors and bagging lines together consume 90–110 kWh per tonne of cement; cutting that draw by half through self-generation yields a marginal abatement cost well inside the price of voluntary carbon offsets.

For Dewan, the pay-off is twofold. First, solar generation hedges against Pakistan’s notorious load-shedding, which can stretch to several hours a day during peak demand. Second, by reducing its draw from the national grid (which is still 60% fossil-fuel-based), DCL lowers its indirect emissions intensity – an increasingly important metric for export customers facing European ‘fit-for-55’ trade rules and the impending EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

A brief primer on Dewan Cement

DCL is part of the Yousuf Dewan Companies, whose interests span sugar, automobiles and textiles. The family entered cement in May 2004 by buying Pakland Cement (Karachi) and Saadi Cement (Hattar) out of distress and subsequently merging them into Dewan Cement Limited. Today the company operates two integrated plants with a combined clinker capacity of just under 2.9 million tonnes per annum – making it one of only three Pakistani producers with footprints in both the north and south markets. The Karachi unit, established in 1982 and handily close to the port, can grind 5,880 tpd, while the Hattar line (1995 vintage) offers 3,780 tpd and serves the Islamabad–Peshawar construction belt.

These dual hubs underpin a brand portfolio that spans ordinary Portland cement, sulphate-resistant cement and various blended grades certified for export. Dewan at one time held nearly 6% of national market share, though financial turbulence within the wider group and sluggish public-sector spending have seen volumes ebb in recent years. Even so, the company retains a coveted logistics advantage: Karachi is the closest clinker source to the deep-water terminals, a fact that keeps Dewan on the radar of regional importers from East Africa to Sri Lanka.

The Dewan story has not been a straight ascent. After aggressive debt-fuelled diversification in the early 2000s, the group skidded into default during the 2008 financial crisis and spent much of the following decade restructuring bank exposures. Cement proved one of the more resilient assets, thanks largely to cash sales and a favourable location mix. By 2018 the unit had achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification and resumed exports, albeit at lower volumes, and has since embarked on incremental efficiency projects – including waste-heat recovery and, now, solar power – to claw back margins.

Dewan’s management argues that the new PV system is only the beginning of an energy-transition roadmap. Future phases could include biomass co-firing in the kiln’s calciner, exploration of synthetic gypsum to lift clinker substitution rates, and digital optimisation of grinding circuits. Each measure tackles a different slice of the emissions pie, but together they align the firm with international lenders’ evolving ESG covenants.

What next?

The 6 MW plant will pay for itself in four to five years, assuming conservative capacity-factors of 18% and today’s average industrial tariff of Rs 26 per kWh. From year six onward, Dewan should pocket upwards of Rs150 million annually in avoided energy costs – a non-trivial boost to earnings for a company whose net profit last year barely crossed Rs300 million.

More importantly, the installation burnishes Dewan Cement’s sustainability credentials at a time when green finance is finding its way to Pakistan. Multilateral lenders and domestic banks alike are piloting ‘transition bonds’ and preferential green-loan tranches; early movers stand the best chance of tapping that capital pool for kiln upgrades and, eventually, carbon-capture pilots.

Cement will never be a zero-carbon product without radical technology. Yet Dewan’s solar gambit shows that meaningful, immediate cuts are possible even within today’s policy and price environment. As federal ministries inch towards a firm Nationally Determined Contribution target for industry, and as construction clients start to specify embodied-carbon limits, the premium on self-help solutions such as captive solar is only set to rise.

For Dewan Cement the sun now does half the heavy lifting – and in a sector synonymous with smoke stacks, that is a quietly revolutionary development.