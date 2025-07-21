Efficiency in manufacturing has to be achieved through cost management

Pakistan’s manufacturing and industrial sector finds itself at a pivotal moment. For decades, the industry thrived under generous government support through tax incentives, subsidized energy, and concessional financing. These enablers allowed many firms to grow in both domestic and export markets, often without needing to address deeper structural inefficiencies.

As a result, many industrialists focused more on lobbying for favorable policies from Islamabad than on improving their internal operations. But the economic tide has turned. Government support is no longer guaranteed, and the “Islamabad well” has run dry. Manufacturers must now learn to stand on their own feet.

In today’s environment, the survival of Pakistani manufacturing businesses depends on internal efficiency and resilience. With little external support left to count on, organizations must rigorously examine their operations, identify inefficiencies, and optimize processes across the board.

Traditional cost-cutting measures are no longer enough. Instead, a comprehensive and strategic approach to cost management is required—one that can deliver savings of 15–30% when implemented effectively.

Why Manufacturing Still Matters

Manufacturing remains a backbone of Pakistan’s economy, providing employment and contributing significantly to tax revenues. Yet the industry faces mounting pressure from both external and internal forces.



Externally, inflation, energy price volatility, and increasing ESG and compliance obligations are squeezing margins. Internally, outdated infrastructure, organizational inefficiencies, and bloated overheads further erode competitiveness.



To survive and thrive, manufacturers must reimagine their operations, shifting toward leaner, more agile, and technology-enabled models. Reducing reliance on a handful of owners or senior executives and institutionalizing robust systems is essential.



Multinational corporations offer relevant examples. Operating in similar environments, they have consistently applied global best practices and promoted cross-learning to stay competitive. Local firms can and should learn from these playbooks.

Through years of hands-on experience with both multinational and domestic companies, we’ve identified actionable opportunities for local businesses to improve margins and profitability by investing in processes, people, and capabilities. These improvements not only reduce costs but also enable companies to price more competitively, creating a virtuous cycle of growth and reinvestment.

A Five-Step Framework for Cost Transformation

Sustainable cost transformation requires a structured and phased approach. We recommend the following five-step framework:

Diagnosis: Establish cost baselines and conduct a detailed gap analysis Design: Define cost targets and create an initiative roadmap Delivery: Implement prioritized operational changes Governance: Build internal oversight and develop organizational capabilities Sustain: Institutionalize continuous improvement and cultural alignment

Most manufacturers can generate significant savings across the following key areas:

Cost Lever Impact Range Example Tactics Procurement 5-12% Strategic sourcing, TCO analysis Operations 8-15% Lean, TPM, OEE Improvement Labour & Overheads 10-20% Delayering, OrganisationalRedesign Digital & Automation 10-30% PMS, Predictive Maintenance Energy & Utilities 5-10% Energy Audits, Green Energy

Common Pitfalls and Cross-Cutting Themes

There are some common pitfalls that cut across many of the above-mentioned cost levers. A few of these cost-cutting themes are discussed below.

Price Vs Consumption

Cost is influenced not just by the price of inputs but also by how much is consumed. Many businesses focus solely on price, ignoring usage inefficiencies. For instance, instead of merely reacting to higher energy rates, companies should analyze peak loads, consumption patterns, and alternative tariff structures. The same thinking applies to raw materials—are alternatives considered, and is consumption actively tracked?

Benchmarking

Benchmarking—both internal and external—is critical to driving improvement. While competitive data may be hard to access, industry experts, peer networks, and operational KPIs offer valuable benchmarks. Comparing performance against both local and global standards encourage a culture of continuous improvement.

Buying Specifications

Outdated specifications often result in overengineered inputs and higher costs. Reviewing input specs regularly ensures alignment with current operational needs and technology, helping avoid unnecessary spending. For example, many organizations buy long lasting lubricant oils but change them at much shorter intervals thus paying an unnecessary premium.

Centralized Procurement

In many family-run or group companies, different business units procure the same inputs independently, missing out on economies of scale. In one large conglomerate, for example, several plants purchased the same commodity chemicals from different vendors—missing out on bulk discounts due to lack of coordination.

Cost transformation timelines can vary depending on the scale and complexity of operations, but broadly follow a trajectory where diagnosis takes up to three months, implementation is 4-9 months, and scaling and optimization is 9-18 months.

The critical factor

Many organizations begin cost transformation efforts with enthusiasm, only to falter due to poor execution. Success depends on a holistic approach that spans the full value chain. It requires unwavering leadership support, alignment with business strategy and a performance culture that drives change from the top.

For Pakistan’s manufacturers, especially those in export markets, cost competitiveness is no longer optional. It is fundamental to long-term survival. For domestic players, higher margins and profitability build enterprise value and unlock future growth.



The next generation of industrial leaders must stop looking to the government for bailouts and instead embrace internal transformation. Cost management must become a core competency, not a one-time project.



By embedding efficiency and accountability into operations, Pakistani manufacturers can navigate economic uncertainty, enhance margins, and secure sustainable growth for the future.