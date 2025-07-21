Energy majors dominate mutual-fund portfolios as OGDC, PPL and PSO soak up fresh flows

Pakistan’s equity mutual-fund industry has seldom been accused of imagination, but the latest positioning data compiled by Arif Habib Ltd reveal a concentration that is striking even by local standards. In its June quarter review of public portfolio disclosures, the brokerage finds that three state-linked energy giants – Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) – now sit at the top of almost every equity fund’s shopping list.

OGDC leads the pack: 62 open-ended and closed-ended funds report holding the exploration behemoth, controlling a combined 17.2% of the company’s free float. Close on its heels, PPL appears in 51 funds with 15.5% of free float under collective ownership. PSO, the downstream monopolist, ranks third: 50 portfolios together own 29.7% of the fuel marketer’s tradable shares. “It is the highest retail-cum-institutional stack-up we have seen in PSO since the GDR days of 2008,” notes Arif Habib’s research team.

The skew lays bare two realities: first, professional investors still favour high-liquidity, dividend-rich large-caps in a market where average daily turnover rarely tops US $30 million; second, the energy patch remains one of the few sectors offering index weight, currency insulation and a predictable payout policy.

Small steps towards diversification

Yet the report also detects tentative forays into mid- and small-cap territory. Among the top-ten holdings lists published by 46 funds, a clutch of lesser-known symbols crops up repeatedly:

Ticker No. of funds holding Sector snapshot TGL 5 Textiles – denim exporter KTML 4 Yarn & home textiles GAL 3 Refined glycerine & oleochemicals GHNI 3 Insurance GLAXO 3 Pharmaceuticals ELSM , FLYNG , HUMNL , NATF , PSX , SRVI , TPLT 2 each Diverse mix – from soft drinks to IT towers BFAGRO 1 Animal-feed additive start-up

While none threaten the dominance of OGDC or PPL, their presence hints at a marginally broader risk appetite. Asset managers are dipping a toe into counter-cyclicals and export themes, partly because the KSE-100’s energy complex already discounts Brent at $60 a barrel.

Assets grow, but remain a small slice

The pivot comes as equity mutual-fund assets under management (AUM) edge higher. As of 30 June 2025 the segment accounted for 12.0% of industry-wide AUM, up from 10.7% in May and the first double-digit reading since April 2022. In rupee terms, equity products oversee roughly Rs 259 billion ($930 million), still dwarfed by money-market and income funds, which together command more than Rs1.9 trillion.

The hierarchy within equities remains familiar. National Investment Trust (NIT), steward of the country’s oldest open-ended scheme, clings to pole position, followed by Shariah specialist Al Meezan Investment Management and NBP Fund Management (NAFA). Collectively the trio account for just over 58% of equity AUM, leaving 18 licensed rivals to fight for the balance. Their heft partly explains the crowding in OGDC-PPL-PSO; when a large house tweaks sector weightings, market liquidity forces it towards the same small pool of mega-caps.

New names break into the top-ten club

Portfolio churn, however, is far from static. Arif Habib highlights 14 fresh entrants that barged into at least one fund’s top-ten list in June after being absent in May. Among them:

National Refinery Ltd (NRL) – riding an upgrade cycle in hydroskimming margins;

Fauji Cereals (FCEPL) – beneficiary of falling palm-oil prices;

Flying Cement (FLYNG) – a small but nimble northern-zone clinker producer;

National Foods (NATF) – stalwart of the consumer foods business;

TPL Trakker (TPLT) and TPL Properties (TPLP) – wagers on real-estate digitisation;

BF Agro (BFAGRO) – an animal-nutrition play expected to list on the main board later this year.

The newcomers underscore a modest rotation into sectors viewed as interest-rate sensitive and import-substitution centric – a strategy that could gain traction if the State Bank begins its forecast easing cycle next quarter. Still, most positions are nibble-size for now, suggesting managers are testing liquidity rather than making conviction bets.

The liquidity conundrum

Why, then, has diversification been so slow? The answer lies in market microstructure. Free-float in many KSE names is thin; single-day turnover above Rs 100 million is rare outside the top fifty stocks. Funds fearing exit-risk gravitate towards oil & gas, fertiliser and banking blue chips. Add to that the stock-screen constraints of Islamic funds – now 43% of the equity universe – and the investible set shrinks further.

Liquidity concerns are compounded by benchmark hugging. Most funds are measured against the KSE-100 or its Shariah counterpart, indices in which OGDC alone holds an 8.6% weight and the energy trio together exceed 20%. Underweighting them courts uncomfortable tracking-error, a career-limiting prospect in a market where retail unitholders rarely look beyond month-on-month NAV rankings.

Outlook: can the herd break formation?

Looking ahead, analysts say the picture will evolve only if two conditions align. First, the government must deliver on privatisation of large-cap assets – specifically the sale of minority stakes in power distribution companies – which would inject fresh float and sector diversity. Second, more mid-caps need to migrate to the Growth Enterprise Market board or pursue secondary offerings to widen their shareholder base.

In the meantime, the dividend allure of oil & gas firms is unlikely to fade. Global crude prices remain sticky above US $80; Islamabad continues to demand hefty pay-outs to plug its own fiscal gap; and constant rupee depreciation flatters reported earnings. “Unless you believe Brent is going back to US $50, it is hard to dislodge the energy majors from the top shelf,” concludes Arif Habib’s note.

For unitholders the message is clear: their fortunes remain wedded to the same handful of state-backed companies that have underpinned the KSE-100 for a decade. True diversification will require structural reform, deeper capital-market development and a willingness among fund managers to venture beyond the comfort of high-yielding leviathans. Until then, OGDC, PPL and PSO are likely to retain their iron grip on Pakistan’s mutual-fund portfolios.