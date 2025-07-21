Falling in line

It was a surprise to no one when Sajid Nawaz was picked up by the police from his home in Lahore. His face and voice had been resoundingly played on phones across the country when a video of him going on an obscenity laden tirade against the Chief Minister of Punjab and other high officials went viral.

It was a moment of pure authenticity that could not be matched by any rant recorded with a fat budget in a well-lit studio. Here was a man trudging along on his motorbike on a flooded street when he saw a local reporter with a microphone and a camera. He stopped for a grand total of 12 seconds, looked directly at the camera as water dripped through his raincoat and launched a tremendous philippic. The contents of the video are profane, immature, and besides the point. It was an expression of rage that blazed through the internet.

In any normal country, the video would have come and gone. Unfortunately for Sajid Nawaz, we are at the stage of authoritarianism where 12 seconds of dissent can land you a couple of nights in a holding cell. The police showed up at his doorstep, carted him away, made him record an apology video, and when his son demanded to know where his father was, law enforcement told him they did not have him.

It took a couple of days and a writ of Habeas Corpus filed by a group of well meaning lawyers, but Mr Nawaz was released. He was never going to be held indefinitely. His detention had delivered the desired message.

But the consequences for Sajid Nawaz’s actions were seemingly much deeper. News began circulating that he had been fired from his job at Qarshi Industries where he had been gainfully employed for close to three decades. His LinkedIn listed him as Qarshi’s country manager for Saudi Arabia.

Almost immediately, calls to boycott Qarshi products flooded social media. It was a campaign based on a rumour. There were two possibilities here. The first was that Qarshi did indeed fire Sajid Nawaz. This might be considered a bit of an overreaction, but an employer is well within their rights to terminate an employee based on their conduct outside the workplace. The second was that Qarshi had done no such thing and was the focus of a mean-spirited, misguided campaign.

But even as the rumour spread, Qarshi Industries remained completely silent. It seemed the company was choosing to ignore the issue completely, and even the boycott threats were not moving them. Silence at a moment like this often sounds like guilt. This publication tried to reach out to Qarshi. Dozens of calls to their offices were cut or redirected. Emails remained unanswered. Messages on LinkedIn, Whatsapp, and other social media were ignored. The closest we got to a response was that it was policy to not talk about Sajid Nawaz. Even this information was communicated by a member of Qarshi’s legal department, who let it slip in frustration because it was the third time that day they were speaking to us.

The refusal to talk about Sajid Nawaz’s employment seemed almost a confirmation at this point. Sajid Nawaz was off the scene and declined to speak to the media. He is understandably spooked. However, Profit spoke to Sajid Nawaz’s legal team. Two of the lawyers that represented him, Noman Dogar and Sameer Khan Khattak, both said on behalf of their client that he had not in fact been fired from his job. They pointed out that he had been employed at Qarshi for a very long time, and he was not going anywhere. The company was just keeping a low profile and did not want to get caught up in the case.

The situation makes no sense. Qarshi Industries was taking a beating for something they did not do. Not only did they fail to defend themselves, they were ignoring opportunity after opportunity to clarify their position. Was this a complete failure in public relations? Was it ignorance? Did they just not consider the situation worth addressing?

There is one more possibility: perhaps the management at Qarshi Industries did not feel the company had the liberty to acknowledge even the slightest connection to the event, even if their business was hurting. This reality spells the sorry state of corporate Pakistan. Even large corporations are stuck in a position where they have no option but to toe the line, even when it is not in the interest of their bottom line. Simply put, they have no choice.

Where does the extra mile start?

Try to put yourself in the position the executives of Qarshi found themselves in. An employee you have had around for nearly three decades becomes an overnight social media sensation for a politically controversial video in a country where being politically controversial is not exactly in vogue these days. Following this virality, the employee is arrested and disappears.

At a moment like this, what exactly is the responsibility of the organisation that employs this man? One might say if your employee fails to turn up for work, you should look for them. In the case of Sajid Nawaz there was no doubt where he was. He had been rounded up by the police. As an organisation, Qarshi could not exactly afford to be seen fighting for an employee that had been implicated because of a political stance. If they came out too strongly to defend their employee, it might seem like they were condoning his actions. The organisation would be well within its rights to fire him for bringing disrepute to his employer with the kind of language he used, but such an action would be in bad taste against such an old employee who is already suffering the heavy hand of the state for one angry outburst that lasted a dozen seconds.

The most prudent course of action in response to this situation would be to stay quiet and do nothing. According to one of Sajid Nawaz’s lawyers, that is exactly what happened. “Qarshi did not fire Chacha from his job,” says advocate Sameer Khan Khattak. “He is still an employee at Qarshi and is very happy with his career.”

This is something we now know. But while Sajid Nawaz was locked up, Qarshi Industries suddenly became a focal point of serious criticism. A rumour began spreading on social media that Qarshi had fired Sajid Nawaz for his actions and supporters of the Chacha tried to launch a boycott campaign against Qarshi products.

Lurking dangers

As with any good rumour, there is no clarity regarding where it started. A screenshot began to circulate of Sajid Nawaz’s LinkedIn profile, where he had listed himself as the Country Manager for Qarshi Industries. Qarshi Industries is no lightweight. It is a grand old pre-partition company. The popular story goes that Allama Iqbal had requested Muhammad Hassan Qarshi, a famed hakim, to open a store for herbal medicine. In 1968, his son and the current Chairman of the Qarshi Group, Iqbal Ahmad Qarshi, opened the Qarshi Dawa Khana. Since then, their products, including Jam e Shireen and Johar Joshanda, have become common items in monthly household shopping lists. The company has increased its footprint, founding a research institute and even a university. They have taken the business of herbal medicine and made it a juggernaut that is still run privately and by the family.

While they do not have a large international presence, their products are sought outside Pakistan as well. In Saudi Arabia, where Sajid Nawaz worked for Qarshi, they have listed FAZCO as one of the vehicles of their international presence. Fazco Trading Company Limited is one of the largest foreign investment foodstuff trading companies in the Kingdom, and supplies Tapal Tea from Pakistan as well as Qarshi products. Qarshi also has a presence in 10 European countries, Canada, the US, five more GCC countries, Japan, Malaysia, and Turkey among others.

While the international business is not seemingly a big chunk of their revenue stream, it is clear from how Qarshi Industries presents itself that it is looking to be bigger than just Pakistan. This is ambitious – it could even work, since they have an impressive portfolio of products. Controversy can easily hurt companies with international ambitions, particularly those that are interested in markets like Europe and North America where labour conditions, sustainability, and ethical consumption are important both to customers and regulators. And when you think of a natural herbal products company, it doesn’t quite fit the image to have controversies.

Despite this, even as the calls for a boycott caught steam, Qarshi continued to ignore them. At least two correspondents from Profit spent the week trying to get a hold of someone at Qarshi that could give us an answer. What we found was an organisation that had clearly discussed this issue and had decided to ignore it. Calls placed to their corporate office would be picked up promptly, but any mention of the boycott or Sajid Nawaz would lead to a curt and uniform statement of “this information is not available here” before the line would be cut. Calls to the legal and HR departments yielded similar results. Messages to corporate executives including the COO on different platforms went unanswered. Emails received no replies.

So why would Qarshi choose to stay mum? One explanation might be that this was a complete failure in public relations. It would not be too surprising, considering one of the representatives from the company claimed Qarshi Industries simply did not have a PR department. The other more likely possibility, however, was that they were not in a position to say anything. As Sajid Nawaz’s lawyers clarified, he was not fired at any point and was happy with his employer. However, speaking up might have been a daunting task for Qarshi Industries because even saying they had not fired their employee might raise the question of why not? After all, if a man can be hauled around holding cells for a 12 second video clip, is it not possible for a business to feel the heat for saying – or appearing to have said – the wrong thing?

Pakistan’s business community is no stranger to the perils of dealing with the Government of Pakistan. In fact, no matter who is in charge, the government has proven to be a poor and unreliable business partner. The cost of this has often been borne by innocents. No example in recent times is better suited to this than NAB’s prosecution of the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi and senior executives from Engro. The investigation, first launched in 2018, lasted years. Not only did Shahid Khaqan Abbasi see jail time, so did Sheikh Imran ul Haque, the CEO of Engro Elengy. In 2024, NAB cleared all the accused. No apology was made for the time they spent in jail.

Read more: After six years, NAB gives up on LNG reference against former PM Abbasi and Engro leadership citing no proof. Here’s what happened.

That is only one example of a corporate sector CEO being caught up in what was a politically motivated investigation. In more recent times, we have seen that one does not have to be involved in a business deal to be implicated by the state. Even association is enough sometimes. In May 2023, after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, Profit reported on how Pakistan’s only media ratings company, MediaLogic, was shut down with very little ceremony. The head of that company was a close associate and friend of the former prime minister.

Read more: Political patronage and victimisation: Medialogic and the TV ratings story

There are other examples as well. When an employee of a donut shop, Crusteez in Islamabad, was caught refusing to serve and calling then Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa “shameless”, there were reports that the company had fired that employee. Once again, to be very fair, the company would have been well within its rights to do so if the employee was being rude to a customer, even if they hadn’t happened to be the Chief Justice. That did not stop demands for a boycott. In that case as well the employee had not been fired.

Damage by association takes place even on a very small scale. Recently, Al Jazeera reported on how people that had done small scale business with independent journalist Asad Toor had their bank accounts blocked by the FIA. In the report, Al Jazeera mentioned how Mr Toor, who is an avid bird collector, made payments to vendors of exotic birds in exchange for animals. The bank accounts of the people he bought the birds from were blocked. The FIA claimed that the banks were blocked as part of an investigation into Mr Toor’s allegedly anti-state narrative that earned him money through YouTube. The journalist’s own bank accounts and those of his family were also blocked by the FIA.

Some of this is anecdotal evidence, but that itself can be very effective. Individuals that disagree with a state are often caught in the crosshairs of their activism in this way. But when it comes to corporations and businesses, one can hardly expect them to behave like dissidents. Businesses literally have a lot to lose. If the government wants, they can nail your entire organisation for a sloppy fire escape. Sure, they might not have a valid point, but they can tie you up in litigation long enough to run your business into the ground. That is the reality corporate Pakistan has to live with. Businesses are famously lily-livered in this regard and in Pakistan that is for good reason.

Playing it safe

This is a business publication. While we are in the business of reporting on businesses and the economy, we usually keep any advice we might have close to our chests. But in this particular case we must venture to give one piece of advice to anyone running a business right now: always err on the side of caution and always keep your head down where possible.

Pakistan has never been a particularly friendly environment for business. This has fostered a business community that is often immature and reactive. The reality is stark. Align yourself with politics and you might have a good run for a while, but when the tide turns it will come for you too. Turn your business into a platform and it won’t end well for you. The best bet in this environment is to focus on your fundamentals, do right by your employees, and keep your head down.

Qarshi Industries did exactly that on this occasion. They did not fire Sajid Nawaz. They did not make a statement of any kind. Even when threats of boycotts came in, they had the foresight to see that this was a situation that would be forgotten within a few weeks.

Of course, the state of free speech in Pakistan is concerning. The facts of Sajid Nawaz’s case are horrifying. While Sajid Nawaz himself was not willing to speak to anyone from the media, his lawyers told us everything that went down. Nearly a dozen police officials, some in plain clothes and others in uniforms, showed up in one police pickup truck and two to three motorbikes. They knocked on the door and entered the house. No warrant was presented and no lady constable was there at the time either. They identified Sajid Nawaz as the ‘chacha’ from the video and loaded him into a truck. His son Umar insisted on going with him. There, the police made him record a video message apologising for his words. Pro government menaces began posting the video on social media bragging that the Chacha’s “software” had been updated.

The police let Sajid’s son Umar go but did not release Sajid. His son went to a group of lawyers. They submitted a writ of Habeas Corpus. The next day, the SHO of the Johar Town police station said Sajid Nawaz was not in his custody and had instead been locked up in a different case with the Green Town station. The judge called on the Green Town SHO to present Sajid and it turned out they were holding him for a case from 2024. That case was registered against unknown persons. Sajid’s lawyers told Profit the case had been one of those registered against unknown protestors on the 9th of May, when protestors destroyed state property. “The funny part was that my client was not even in Pakistan at the time that this case was registered since he would travel to Saudi Arabia and a couple of other Gulf countries quite frequently for work,” said Advocate Noman Dogar, the counsel for Sajid Nawaz.

The writ petition worked and Sajid was released. He still has his job and we doubt he will be making any other cameos in street punditry. In fact, there are likely millions of other Sajids out there filled with rage that will now think twice before pulling such a move.

That is simply how control works: by turning ordinary people that dare to express an emotion such as rage, into examples.

That is the Pakistan that we live in, learn in, work in, and operate businesses in. A Pakistan in which we are consistently shown through examples that our thoughts are not safe. A Pakistan in which we are constantly reminded that there is a tremendous cost to being free, and speaking our minds.