Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

First Prudential Modaraba rebranded as Wasl Mobility Modaraba

Company adopts new name and security symbol for enhanced business focus

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: First Prudential Modaraba (PSX: PMI) has officially changed its name to Wasl Mobility Modaraba. The company also received a new security symbol, ‘WASL’, from the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) following its request.

The new name and symbol will take effect on Monday, July 28, 2025, according to a notification from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Wasl Mobility Modaraba, previously a multipurpose Modaraba, operates under the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Floatation and Control) Ordinance, 1980. The company is involved in several Islamic financing activities, including ijarah financing, musharika, morabaha, and investments in securities.

Previous article
Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5 billion in NexGen Auto for EV development
Next article
Pakistan’s power generation increases by 8% in June 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.