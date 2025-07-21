First Prudential Modaraba rebranded as Wasl Mobility Modaraba

ISLAMABAD: First Prudential Modaraba (PSX: PMI) has officially changed its name to Wasl Mobility Modaraba. The company also received a new security symbol, ‘WASL’, from the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) following its request.

The new name and symbol will take effect on Monday, July 28, 2025, according to a notification from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Wasl Mobility Modaraba, previously a multipurpose Modaraba, operates under the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Floatation and Control) Ordinance, 1980. The company is involved in several Islamic financing activities, including ijarah financing, musharika, morabaha, and investments in securities.