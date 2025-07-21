Hong Kong probes Louis Vuitton data leak affecting 419,000 customers

Louis Vuitton is working with regulators and customers after a data breach in Hong Kong affected about 419,000 people, the company said on Monday.

The leak included names, passport numbers, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, shopping history and product preferences, according to Hong Kong’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data. No payment information was compromised.

Louis Vuitton said an unauthorized party accessed client data and that the company is cooperating with authorities.

The privacy office said it launched an investigation into Louis Vuitton Hong Kong, including whether there was a delay in notifying officials.

The French head office first noticed suspicious activity on its system on June 13 and learned Hong Kong customers were impacted on July 2. The incident was reported to Hong Kong’s watchdog on July 17.

Louis Vuitton has faced similar data breaches in South Korea and Britain this month.