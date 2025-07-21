Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Hong Kong probes Louis Vuitton data leak affecting 419,000 customers

The leak includes names, passport numbers, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, shopping history, and product preferences

By Monitoring Desk

Louis Vuitton is working with regulators and customers after a data breach in Hong Kong affected about 419,000 people, the company said on Monday.

The leak included names, passport numbers, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, shopping history and product preferences, according to Hong Kong’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data. No payment information was compromised.

Louis Vuitton said an unauthorized party accessed client data and that the company is cooperating with authorities.

The privacy office said it launched an investigation into Louis Vuitton Hong Kong, including whether there was a delay in notifying officials.

The French head office first noticed suspicious activity on its system on June 13 and learned Hong Kong customers were impacted on July 2. The incident was reported to Hong Kong’s watchdog on July 17.

Louis Vuitton has faced similar data breaches in South Korea and Britain this month.

Previous article
China denies link to cyber group targeting Singapore infrastructure
Next article
Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5 billion in NexGen Auto for EV development
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.