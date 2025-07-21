Indonesia warns 19% US tariff could be imposed ahead of August 1

Indonesia’s chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday that a 19% tariff on Indonesian goods entering the United States could come into effect sooner than the August 1 deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters, Airlangga stated that the timing of the tariff’s implementation would depend on a joint statement expected to be issued soon between the two countries. The United States and Indonesia reached a trade deal last week, which resulted in a reduction of the initially proposed tariff rate from 32% to 19%.

He explained that while the August 1 deadline had been publicly indicated, the actual start date of the tariff could be moved forward depending on how quickly the joint statement is finalized and published.

The deal with Indonesia is one of only a few agreements the Trump administration has secured so far, ahead of the broader negotiation deadline set for August 1 with several trading partners. The ongoing discussions reflect Washington’s broader efforts to revise trade terms on a country-by-country basis.