Islamabad cracks down on sugar profiteering, shop closures and fines follow

In a sweeping citywide crackdown against profiteering, Islamabad authorities have arrested at least 19 shopkeepers for selling sugar at rates above the government’s notified prices. The action was launched on the orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, as part of a broader initiative to curb inflation and enforce market discipline.

Multiple inspection teams, led by Assistant Commissioners (ACs), carried out surprise visits across various markets in the capital.

In Nilor, the AC sealed five shops and arrested 11 shopkeepers for overcharging on sugar. Similarly, a separate operation in Sector G-13 by the AC Saddar led to the arrest of eight more shopkeepers involved in the same violation.

The crackdown also extended to broader violations of essential commodity regulations. During one inspection, the manager of a well-known supermarket was taken into custody for failing to stock mandatory essential items on display counters, in breach of compliance rules.

DC Memon has directed all Assistant Commissioners to intensify inspections throughout Islamabad. He stressed that any retailer or shopkeeper found charging above the official rate for sugar should be arrested immediately, without exception.

“Profiteering and hoarding are unacceptable,” Memon said, adding that the administration’s top priority is to ensure the availability of essential items at government-fixed prices—especially during ongoing economic challenges.

Strict legal measures—including arrests, shop closures, and fines—will be taken against those violating price controls. The DC has instructed monitoring teams to conduct daily market checks and to take immediate action wherever discrepancies are found.

He also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any instances of overpricing or artificial shortages. He assured the public that all genuine complaints will be promptly addressed under relevant laws.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has further reminded retailers that displaying official rate lists for essential items, including sugar, is mandatory. Failure to comply will also result in legal consequences.

This intensified enforcement campaign follows a surge in public complaints regarding the rising prices of sugar and other daily-use items. Authorities are also monitoring wholesalers and distributors to prevent artificial shortages or price manipulation.

The DC stated that the crackdown will continue until complete compliance is achieved across all markets in the federal capital. He urged shopkeepers to strictly adhere to the notified price list to avoid penalties.

To support the drive, the ICT administration has set up complaint cells where citizens can report issues related to overpricing, hoarding, or the sale of substandard goods. Islamabad police are also assisting the enforcement teams by providing security and ensuring swift arrests during operations.

Reaffirming the administration’s resolve, DC Irfan Nawaz Memon said the campaign will remain active until profiteering is curbed and essential goods are available at affordable prices. He encouraged community cooperation and citizen reporting to help enforce price stability across the city.