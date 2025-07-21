Sign inSubscribe
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unveils first Forest Carbon Credit Mapping, eyeing $4 billion in revenue

New report identifies 10 projects with potential to sequester 400 million tons of carbon, create 50,000 jobs

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched its first-ever Forest Carbon Credit Mapping Report, marking a leap toward integrating the province into international carbon credit markets. 

Developed with support from the SEED programme, the report identifies ten potential forest-based carbon credit projects spread over 2.2 million hectares of land. These projects are expected to sequester over 400 million tons of carbon, generating an estimated four billion dollars in revenue and creating 50,000 green jobs.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur described the launch as a historic milestone for the province’s forestry sector, praising the Forest Department and its partners for their efforts. He emphasized that this initiative lays the groundwork for the province’s involvement in global carbon credit markets and opens doors to new green financial resources.

Gandapur noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has long been rich in natural resources, particularly forests, which are now recognized globally as valuable assets. 

He highlighted a six percent increase in the province’s forest cover over the last decade. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now holds 46% of the country’s total forest area and is capable of sequestering 50% of Pakistan’s carbon stock. He projected that the province could earn up to 100 million dollars annually through carbon credits.

The government is focused on fully tapping into its carbon credit potential, with plans to reduce industrial and environmental pollution. Efforts are underway to expand forest areas, and Gandapur urged public participation in the initiative, calling on citizens to plant more trees and protect existing forests.

He stressed that the vision of a “Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” can only be realized through collective efforts, with each individual playing a key role in promoting and safeguarding the province’s forests.

